Mel Gibson has given an update on the status of Lethal Weapon 5 which it was confirmed that he would be directing earlier this year.

Confirming that he would be directing both the fifth film in the franchise, and a sequel to The Passion of Christ, Gibson noted that both movies were next on his hit list but it was just a case of tossing a coin as to which project is able to get off the ground fastest.

Speaking on the Inspire Me podcast, Gibson shared emotional details about his role in continuing the legendary action series, following the passing of legendary director Richard Donner.

Donner left an indelible mark on Hollywood and action prior to his death, and Gibson views taking on the role of director as the perfect way to both pay tribute to Donner and carry on the story that means so much to him.