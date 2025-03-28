Medical Officer of Health for St. Thomas, Dr. D’Oyen Smith, is calling on parents to ensure that their children are adequately vaccinated.

Speaking recently during the monthly sitting of the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, Dr. Smith said there have been reports of an increase in measles cases in the Americas.

He said preparations are being made in case someone comes to the parish or island with it, and encourages persons to ensure that their children are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, as St. Thomas undergoes a wave of new developments, Dr. Smith is calling for better monitoring of the buildings being constructed, as it relates to public health.

He warned against persons putting up buildings “indiscriminately” and without appropriately conforming with health and sanitation regulations.