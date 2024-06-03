Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga has come to and end as the French striker has inked a deal to join Real Madrid as a free agent upon the conclusion of his contract with Paris St-Germain on June 30th.

Having committed to the move verbally back in February, Mbappe confirmed his departure from PSG in May, paving the way for his much-anticipated switch.

The 25-year-old sensation has now put pen to paper with Real Madrid, finalizing terms that will see him don the famous white jersey once the La Liga transfer window swings open on 1 July.

A decorated talent, Mbappe boasts a World Cup triumph in 2018 and has etched his name into PSG’s history books as their all-time leading scorer, notching an impressive 256 goals since his arrival from Monaco in 2017.