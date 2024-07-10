The General Employees Co-operative Credit Union Limited (GECCU) has named Mrs. Maxine Richards-Johnney as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 13, 2024.

The announcement follows a thorough recruitment process assisted by local Human Resource consultants MA HR Solutions and Joachim and Associates, which evaluated candidates from local, regional, and international backgrounds.

According to an official release from GECCU, Mrs. Richards-Johnney brings over two decades of experience to her new role, having initially joined GECCU in November 2002 as an Accountant. Her tenure has been marked by significant contributions to the Credit Union’s growth and development. She holds a Master’s degree in Finance and Investment from the London School of Business and Finance and is a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCA).

The appointment of Mrs. Richards-Johnney is expected to further strengthen GECCU’s position in the financial services sector, enhancing its commitment to members and community welfare.