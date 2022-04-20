The Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar noted that farmers will benefit from a notable discount on the landed price of fertilizer on the pending shipment.

The Russia/Ukraine conflict has caused a significant increase in the price of fertilizer globally.

The Agricultural Input Warehouse of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has subsidized the cost of fertilizer for farmers for several years. This is in an effort to reduce the cost of production in the agriculture sector. The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be providing a further subsidy to ensure that the cost of fertilizer remains affordable.

Ordinary manure (NPK) is being sold at a discount of 36 percent, Urea at 41 percent, vegetable fertilizer at 24 percent and sulphate of ammonia at a 22 percent discount.

Owing to the changes in prices on the global fertilizer market, the Government’s subsidy will be addressed on a shipment-by-shipment basis.

The farmers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have benefited from direct Government interventions over the last three (3) years. Among these initiatives are: Tractor services, Seeds and seedlings, Fertilizer support, Marketing in the form of the Love Box initiative and Farm infrastructure rehabilitation.

The next fertilizer shipment is expected to arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before the end of the month.