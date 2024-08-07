On August 2, 2024, Kala Henry, a 36-year-old mason from Mesopotamia, was arrested and charged with praedial larceny.

The charge stems from an investigation revealing that Henry allegedly possessed agricultural livestock and produce without a certificate of receipt.

The specific item in question is a black bull cattle valued at $5,000.00 ECC, owned by a 55-year-old butcher from Arnos Vale.

The offence was committed in Argyle between July 16 and July 20, 2024.

Henry appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on August 5, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail set at $2,000.00 ECC with one surety.

The case has been adjourned to August 9, 2024.