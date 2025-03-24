The Unity Labour Party (ULP) has nominated Marvin Fraser, former President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF), as its candidate for the Central Kingstown constituency in the upcoming general elections.

Fraser’s nomination was formalized during the ULP Central Kingstown Conference held at the Lodge Village Government School. His candidacy awaits final approval from the ULP’s Central Executive and National Council.

In the forthcoming elections, Fraser is set to challenge St. Clair Leacock, Vice President of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), who currently represents Central Kingstown.