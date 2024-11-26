The first Caribbean Institute for Nuclear Imaging (ICIN) has opened in Martinique.

The facility, which cost Euro $63 million, is a joint initiative of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique (CTM), the Prefecture of Martinique, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) and the University Hospital of Martinique (CHUM).

It was financed by the (CTM) through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) within the framework of the REACT European Union system.

The medical institue will offer cancer screening and diagnosing services for regional and international patients.

Serge Letchimy, President of the CTM Executive Council, said, “More than 10 years ago, Martinique began a reflection to strategically rethink its health development and redraw the map of its care offer, not only for Martinicans but also for all populations of the Caribbean.”

The Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Dr Didacus Jules, also spoke at the launch, saying the availability of the facility to other Caribbean countries reinforces the principle of unity in regional integration, pooling resources, and sharing expertise.