Martha Stewart is not happy with the way her new Netflix documentary, “Martha,” had turned out.

The 83 year old lifestyle guru ripped into the doc’s filmmaker, R.J. Cutler, over the final result, saying it’s “shocking” how little of her archive he used despite her giving him “total access.”

“Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those. And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them,” she told The New York Times.

The documentary, released Wednesday, looked back at Stewart’s life and hardships, including her 2004 Alderson Federal Prison Camp stint, which she claims should not have been the main focus of the movie’s second half.