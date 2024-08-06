Minister of Health and Area Representative for the Marriaqua constituency, which houses Vincentian Olympian Shafiqua Maloney’s home of Richland Park, St. Clair Prince has applauded the young athlete’s efforts at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Minister Prince who joined friends and family of Maloney’s at the Richland Park Government School for a watch party for the event said that he looks forward to Maloney’s return home so that she can be given a warm welcome. Expressing optimism for the 25-year old’s future in sports, he said that looks forward to seeing what she accomplishes in the future.

“We in Marriaqua and in particular in Richland Park are very proud of Shafiqua. She did a great run, we are proud of her. She came fourth in a field of very good athletes. We are still proud of her. I think that she has the places to go in this particular event and we are waiting for her to come back to us in St. Vincent and the Grenadines where we will properly welcome her. But as you see, all of Richland Park were here, rallying with her and in solidarity with her friends and her family, etc. We are happy for her and we hope that she goes from good things to better things.” Minister Prince said.

Shafiqua Maloney made history on Monday afternoon with her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Vincentian to compete in the finals of the Olympic Games.

Maloney, on Monday competed in the women’s 800-meter final, beating out top athletes from France, Ethiopa, USA, and South Africa to claim fourth place with a time of 1:57:66.

She had made history previously over the weekend on Sunday August 4th by securing a spot in the women’s 800-meter finals at the Paris Olympic Games. The 25-year-old is the first Vincentian athlete to make a final at a global sporting event, with a time of 1:57:59.