Marion House Inc. is partnering with the Richmond Vale Academy to implement a project dubbed “Strengthening Capacities to reduce Family Violence against women and girls, as well as increase integrated gender-responsive services” over a six month period, commencing November 1st, 2022.

According to an official release, the project envisions training thirty (30) women and girls from across St Vincent and the Grenadines in Life and Practical skills so as to strengthen institutional and Civil Society capacities to increase the presence, accessibility, quality and advocacy of integrated support services for female survivors of Family Violence and to empower them to develop sustainable livelihoods through agriculture.

The release states that the Empowerment process will therefore be two fold; information reference the Domestic Violence 2015 legislation, mechanisms in place to support the legislation, procedure for addressing same, with identified challenges and recommendations.

The project anticipates a comprehensive, multi-faceted; interactive and participative education and training programme on Family Violence presented by Marion House, as well the empowerment of women through agricultural skills training as a means of developing sustainable livelihoods by the Richmond Vale Academy.