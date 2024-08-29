There are various areas where Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be of benefit to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

Police Constable Sean Roache during a recent appearance of WE FM’s Cop Chat program detailed these benefits, which include data analysis, analyzing crime patterns and more.

He noted that when many think of AI, the software comes to mind, but he said that can AI prove useful in embedded systems as well.

“Within the police force, artificial intelligence could be used for data analysis, as well as making certain assessments or predictions on crime patterns where things could happen, and also control systems could be designed in order to speed up the process of certain things. So when we look at artificial intelligence, it’s not only about the software applications, whereby you could do big data analysis for large data sets, but it also has the capacity to use for something known as embedded systems. And an embedded system could be something like a camera that could do facial recognition or even identify certain type of evidence within a location.” He said.

Officer Roache emphasized that possibility of Artificial Intelligence being applied in different field, noting that this application will depend on what is required in each situation, with the appropriate assessment needing to be made on the context before decided on the right approach to utilizing AI.

Officer Roache holds Bachelors of Engineering degree from Taiwan’s I-Shou University. He graduated from the International Program on Artificial Intelligence.