A judicial investigation into involuntary manslaughter has been launched by authorities in Martinique following a tragic plane crash in Dominica that claimed the lives of four French nationals.

The crash occurred on Sunday when a small aircraft, en route from Douglas-Charles Airport to Martinique, went down in the mountains near the southeastern village of La Plaine.

The investigation, led by the prosecutor of Fort-de-France, focuses on potential breaches of safety or prudence that may have contributed to this incident.

French authorities aim to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the crash and whether gross negligence or recklessness played a role.

A specialized team from Paris’ Air Transport division, along with the Brigade of Gendarmerie of Air Transport in Lamentin, has been tasked with the investigation.