Guyana authorities are on the hunt for a Venezuelan man, identified as “Manuel,” in connection with the attempted murder of miner Valon “Doug” Evans.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred after Evans, 32, left his mining camp on June 15th to celebrate his birthday at Wenamu Backdam landing on the Cuyuni River. Later that evening, he went to Manuel’s camp and fell asleep.

On June 16, around 4 p.m., Manuel returned to his camp and, upon finding Evans asleep, accused him of having an affair with his common-law wife. In a fit of rage, Manuel allegedly doused Evans with a flammable substance and set him on fire before fleeing the scene.

Despite his injuries, Evans managed to extinguish the flames and sought medical help at the Wenamu Health Post.

The GPF is actively pursuing leads to apprehend Manuel and is urging anyone with information to come forward.