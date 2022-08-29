Manchester United has agreed a deal with Ajax for Brazil winger Antony.

It is understood United will pay an initial fee of £80.75m, with a further £4.25m in add-ons.

The 22-year-old is due to arrive in Manchester to complete a medical within the next 48 hours.

Antony would become Manchester United’s joint-second most expensive signing alongside defender Harry Maguire – the £89m paid for Paul Pogba remains the club’s record.

Antony scored 25 goals and provided 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax, having joined the Dutch side from Sao Paulo in 2020 and played under current United boss Erik ten Hag.