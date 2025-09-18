Police on September 16th, 2025, arrested and charged Asafa Nelson, a 46-year-old Manager of Old Montrose, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 24-year-old Teacher of the same address by squeezing her around her neck, slapping her to the left side of the face and beating her about the body with his hands causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Old Montrose on September 15th of this year.

Nelson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court-where he pled not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one (1) surety and was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

Furthermore, he is to report to the Central Police Station every Wednesday between 6am and 6pm.

The matter was adjourned to June 3rd, 2026.