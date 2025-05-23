A man in Norway woke up to find a huge container ship had run aground and crashed into his front garden.

The 135m-ship (443ft) missed Johan Helberg’s house by metres at about 05:00 am local time on Thursday.

Mr. Helberg was only alerted to the commotion by his panicked neighbour who had watched the ship as it headed straight for shore, in Byneset, near Trondheim.

The neighbor said he was awoken by the sound of the ship as it headed at full speed towards land, and ran to Mr. Helberg’s house.

The Cypriot-flagged cargo ship, the NCL Salten, had 16 people on board and was travelling south-west through the Trondheim Fjord, to Orkanger when it went off course.

It is not known what caused the crash, and Norwegian police are said to be investigating.

No-one was injured in the incident.