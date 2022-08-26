Manchester United will play La Liga side Real Sociedad while Arsenal will face former champions PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League group stage.

Erik ten Hag’s side will also play FC Sheriff and Omonia Nicosia in Group E in what appears to be a favourable draw for the Red Devils.

Arsenal has also been drawn with Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich in Group A.

In the Europa Conference League, West Ham will face Belgians Anderlecht in Group B while Hearts are in Group A.

The Scottish side have been drawn with Italians Fiorentina, Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir and FK RFS of Latvia.