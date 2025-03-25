A man who fell into a large sinkhole in South Korea’s capital, Seoul has been found dead, according to the local fire department,

Authorities have yet to reveal the cause of the sinkhole.

The man was riding his motorbike in the Gangdong district when the road caved in at about 06:30 pm on Monday.

His body was found underground this morning about 50m (164ft) from where he had fallen in.

A car driver was also injured in the incident, which has gone viral on South Korean social media.

The man, said to be in his 30s, has yet to be named by authorities.