The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF)is investigating two separate shooting incidents which occurred in St Kitts and Nevis.

According to reports, Jalen Archibald, 22, was left nursing a gunshot wound to the face following a shooting incident on Burdon Street in Basseterre on July 30.

Reports state that while standing outside of his vehicle on Burdon Street, Archibald was approached by an individual dressed in black. He reported hearing a sharp, cracking sound and feeling something hit his face.

He drove home, then sought medical attention at the Joseph N. France General Hospital where he was treated and soon after, discharged in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a separate shooting incident that occurred on Pinney’s Beach, Nevis, on July 31.

Preliminary investigations revealed that between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, a male approached several persons who were seated next to a bar and fired one shot in their direction.

The armed assailant promptly fled the scene on foot in an easterly direction. Further reports indicate that the assailant was dressed in a white and red jersey shirt. To date, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.