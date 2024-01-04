On New Year’s Eve, a young man from Dennery was shot in the upper body outside the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF).

Reports show that the man tried to throw a bag over the BCF perimeter fence containing contraband, including cannabis, mobile telephones, and alcohol.

The prison’s Special Operations Response Team (SORT) intercepted him at around 2 pm, but the man was injured during the apprehension process.

He was immediately taken to the Dennery Hospital, then later to the OKEU Hospital, where he received treatment and was released.

The young man is currently in police custody, pending charges. Reports have also stated that later that day, at approximately 9:30 pm, someone else attempted to throw contraband over the BCF fence.

The suspect evaded arrest, leaving behind a haversack containing mobile telephones, cannabis, and alcohol.

The BCF conducted a significant exercise in November last year, called ‘Operation Clean Sweep,’ to locate and seize contraband from inmates.

This operation involved Correctional Officers, the police, and members of the Saint Lucia Fire Service, and successfully seized over 1,500 contraband items.