29-year-old Brian Alexander Francis has received a life sentence for the murder of Justin Cox-Beckles in Turks and Caicos.

The court mandated that Francis must serve a minimum of 29 years and six months before becoming eligible for parole, Loop News reports.

The sentencing follows Francis’s conviction on December 18, 2024, for the fatal shooting that occurred at Rock Plaza on Millennium Highway.

The incident took place on July 24, 2022, when authorities received an emergency call reporting a male victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim, identified as Justin Cox-Beckles of South Caicos, was transported to Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries.