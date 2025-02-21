A 36-year-old laborer from Three Friends, Essequibo Coast, Guyana has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to cocaine possession charges.

Fadil Shaw, also known as ‘George’, was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking after being found with 1.1 grams of cocaine, Loop News reports.

Shaw appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke on Thursday, February 20th, 2025.

Upon hearing the charges, he entered a guilty plea and was immediately sentenced to serve one year behind bars.