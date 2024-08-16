A violent confrontation between law enforcement officers and suspected robbers in Antigua has resulted in one man’s death and two others being injured.

The incident unfolded after an armed robbery at a local superette in Parham earlier today, where three men allegedly stole approximately $1,500 in cash.

Police quickly launched a manhunt and located the suspects in Ebenezer. During the subsequent encounter, all three men were shot.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two are hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the suspects or the officers involved in the shooting as investigations continue.