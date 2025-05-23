A Bahamian court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 10 years in prison after he pled guilty to repeatedly raping his pre-teen stepdaughter, resulting in her pregnancy.

The court has also ordered that the man be on probation for two years after his release, with a breach of the order resulting in a one-year prison sentence.

The man, who has been in prison since his arrest in June 2024, pled guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent and indecent assault.

The court was told that the man began molesting the 12-year-old girl in August 2023, and frightened her into silence.

He told her that he would kill her if she told anyone what he did.

On one occasion, the man gave his stepdaughter a vape to smoke, which made her black out.

When she regained consciousness, the child realized that her underwear had been removed.

The court was also told that when the man realized that the girl was pregnant he made her drink castor oil and Guinness, which made her vomit, and told her that he would take her to a doctor whom he trusted.

Before that could happen, the girl’s mother confronted her daughter about her weight gain and swollen stomach, resulting in her disclosing that she had been sexually molested by her stepfather.

The matter was then reported to the police.

As part of the plea agreement, the man received a concurrent sentence of eight years for indecent assault, and will receive credit for the 11 months he spent on remand.