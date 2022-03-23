A suspect has been taken into custody, following calls by Sherika John, resident of Redemption Sharpes, for local authorities to take action against a man who she alleges has been stalking and harassing her as well as well her daughter since 2019.

This was confirmed via an official release from the police. According to the report:

“On March 20th , 2022 at about 4:15 P.M. Ms. Sherika John of Redemption Sharpes came to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and reported that she saw disturbing messages and listened to voice notes with equally disturbing content on Messenger, about her and her daughter which were allegedly uploaded and posted by Mr. Kyle “Cat” Richards also of Redemption Sharpes.”

The release goes on to state that on March 21st Ms. John returned to the police, where their IT department extracted the messages from her phone.

A party of officers was then dispatched in search of Richards.

Later that same day, he was taken into custody by officers attached to the Special Services Unit. He is presently at CID assisting the police with the investigations.

Sherika John’s pleas for help went viral earlier this week after she took to social media as well as various radio stations to expose her alleged stalker.