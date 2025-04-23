A Potters resident is fighting for his life after being sprayed with a hazardous substance in what appears to be a targeted attack early Sunday morning.

According to a statement from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Josh Charles, 31-years-old, suffered extensive injuries when an unidentified assailant sprayed him with a caustic(cost-tic) substance around 12:30 am on April 20th, 2025.

The incident occurred as Charles was walking along Burlin Main Road in Potters Extension.

The attack left him with severe injuries to his face, eyes, chest, back, arms, and legs.

He was rushed to Sir Lester Bird Medical Center where he remains in critical condition as medical personnel work to treat his extensive chemical burns.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the attack and appeal to anyone with information to come forward.