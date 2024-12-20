A 24-year-old man has confessed to the murder of Ridley Joseph, the Toshao of Tasserene Village, after surrendering to police at the Brickdam Police Station on December 17.

The victim, 37-year-old Joseph, was found dead with 19 stab wounds in a room at the Signature Inn Hotel in Queenstown, Georgetown.

The suspect, Noah Beaton of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, reportedly confessed during police questioning after investigators presented him with evidence. He claimed to have known the victim and alleged past sexual abuse as the motive for the crime.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities prepare charges against Beaton.