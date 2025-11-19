Police on November 17th, 2025, arrested and charged Isaac Patterson, a 23-year-old Male Attendant of Mesopotamia, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 43-year-old Female Attendant of the same address by stabbing her about her body with a knife.

The offence was committed in Mesopotamia on July 14th, 2025.

He was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC.

Patterson is expected to appear before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on December 5th, 2025 to answer the charge.