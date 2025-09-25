Police on September 23rd, 2025, arrested and charged Roderick Alexander, a 36-year-old Labourer of Great House, Lowmans Hill, with the offences of Theft and Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused stole a quantity of items valued at $505.00ECC and $450.00ECC in cash; the property of a 53-year-old Construction Worker of the same address.

He was further charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding the same complainant by striking him on his head and face with a glass bottle.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in Lowmans Hill on September 15th, 2025.

Alexander appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 24th and pled not guilty to the charges.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,900.00 ECC with one surety.

Additionally, the accused has to report to the Barrouallie Police Station every Monday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Layou Magistrate Court for trial today September 25th, 2025.