On Tuesday, June 10th, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police arrested and charged Antonio Simon, a 32 year old Mason of Langley Park, Georgetown, with the offence of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition.

The arrest took place along the Diamond Public Road, where Officers attached to the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), acting on credible intelligence, approached Simon and conducted a search.

During the search, a 9mm pistol and 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition was discovered.

The firearm was loaded with a magazine containing fifteen (15) rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Simon appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025, where he pled not guilty.

He was subsequently remanded into custody until Monday, June 16th, 2025, for trial.

The authorities commend members of the public who continue to supply timely and accurate information that leads to successful police interventions.

They urge anyone with information relating to illegal firearms or suspicious activities to contact the police.