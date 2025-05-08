37-year-old Rory Calliste, a steel bender from Mt. Hartman has been charged with non-capital murder following a deadly altercation.

Calliste appeared before the St. George’s Magistrate Court on Tuesday, May 6th, after he was formally charged with causing the death of 30-year-old Delon Calliste, a construction worker also from the same address, Loop News reports.

According to the Royal Grenada Police Force, the charge stems from a violent incident that occurred on May 3rd, at approximately 4:30pm in Mt. Hartman, St. George.

The victim sustained a serious neck injury and despite emergency medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries.

Magistrate Theresa Williams denied the accused bail and remanded him to His Majesty’s Prison.

Calliste is scheduled to reappear in court on September 1st, 2025.