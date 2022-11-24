Sixty year old Farmer of Mount Pleasant, Mesopotamia, Glenroy Primus has been charged with the November 16, 2022 murder of Hilton Thomas, a 66-year-old Farmer of the same address.

Primus is accused of causing the death of the deceased by chopping him about his body with a cutlass.

The accused was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison after he appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, for arraignment.

According to investigations, Thomas and Primus were involved in a long-standing dispute.

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the deceased, Thomas, left his home at about 6:30 p.m. for a nearby shop. Upon his return home at 1:30 a.m. the following day, he saw Primus standing in his yard.

Primus accused Thomas of having gone to steal and an argument ensued during which Primus left his yard and went into Thomas’s yard where he is alleged to have chopped him several times about his body with a cutlass.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.