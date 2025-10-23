Police on October 21st, 2025, arrested and charged Garnet Thomas, a 33-year-old Labourer of Chauncey/Kingstown, with the offence of Criminal Trespass.

According to investigations, the accused entered upon the property of the Belle Isle Correctional Facility- as a trespasser with intent to commit the offence of “Inducing Contraband”.

The offence was committed at Belle Isle on October 20th, 2025.

Thomas appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 21st -and pled guilty to the charge.

He was remanded in custody until October 28th, 2025, for- sentencing.