Police on April 1st, 2025, arrested and charged Alvan Richards, a 45-year-old resident of Diamond/Kingstown, with the offences of Criminal Trespass and Damage to Property.

According to investigations, Mr. Richards allegedly entered the premises of the Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Ltd., located at “The Yard,” with intent to commit the offence of Theft.

He is further accused of, without lawful excuse, damaging one (1) 2×2 casement window valued at EC$78.45, the property of the said institution.

The alleged offences were committed in Paul’s Avenue on March 11th, 2025.

Mr. Richards appeared before The Family Court on April 2nd, 2025, and pled not guilty.

His bail conditions are set to be reviewed on April 4th, 2025.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for April 4th, 2025.