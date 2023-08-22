Police in St Kitts and Nevis have laid six charges against a man in relation to robbery.

The accused, Kiaeem Carty, 23, of New Road, St Kitts was charged with one (1) count of Robbery, one (1) count of Possession of Firearm, and one (1) count of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life.

The offences were committed on June 21, 2023, at Ram’s Cash and Carry in Bird Rock, St Kitts.

Carty was also charged with one (1) count of Robbery, one (1) count of Possession of Firearm, and one (1) count of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life. The offences were committed on August 12, 2023, at Ram’s Supermarket located at Camps, St Kitts.