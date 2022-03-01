Police have arrested and charged Asorda Bennett of Rillan Hill with the offences of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

According to a release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force at about 7:41 PM on Thursday February 24th at Pembroke, Bennett was allegedly met with one 9mm pistol and three rounds of 9mm ammunition in his possession without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

He appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Monday February 28th, to answer the charges and plead not guilty.

Bennett was granted bail in the sum of $12,000 with one surety.

The matter was adjourned to March 22, 2022.