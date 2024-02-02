A man has been arrested and charged after wounding a police officer in a chair attack.

29-year-old food vendor of Layou, Daniel Patrick was arrested and charged on Wednesday January 31st 2024 with the offence of wounding.

According to police investigations, Patrick allegedly, unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 34-year-old Auxiliary Police Officer, by striking her on the forehead with a wooden chair.

The offence was committed at the Cruise Ship Terminal, Kingstown at about 12:05 p.m. on December 9th, 2023.

The 29-year-old Layou food vendor appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on January 31, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $3000.00 ECC with one surety and was ordered by the court to not have any contact with the virtual complainant. The matter was adjourned to April 23, 2024 for trial.