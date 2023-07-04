A man in his early twenties and two teenage females died in a drive-by shooting in Dennery, St. Lucia on Sunday.

Police have identified the deceased as 22-year-old Penlly Fones of La Ressource, Vieux Fort, 18-year-old Twinkle Dolor and 17-year-old Quemese Annibaffa of Dennery.

Great Aunt to Annibaffa recalled the teenager coming home, changing her clothes and leaving.

She said the teenager had just returned to St. Lucia from England about a month ago and had no problems with anyone.

The Great Aunt also called on whoever was responsible for the fatal shooting to surrender to the police, saying they need to put down the guns.

The victims received transportation via ambulance to the Dennery Hospital, where a medical practitioner pronounced them dead.

Investigators have disclosed that no suspects are in police custody.

