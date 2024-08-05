Two individuals, including a young child, were discovered dead in a vehicle near Newton Ground Bay, St Kitts.

The bodies were found on Friday morning, prompting an immediate police investigation into what appears to be a double homicide.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Devon Parris from Stoney Grove, Nevis, and 9-year-old J’Marni Smithen from Craddock Road, Nevis.

According to police reports, both victims were found with “apparent gunshot wounds to their heads” inside a red Honda Fit.

Dr Medrano, the District Medical Officer, arrived at the scene and officially pronounced both individuals deceased at approximately 11:10 am.

Law enforcement officials have begun a thorough investigation. “The Crime Scene Personnel processed the scene and collected items of evidential value,” the police confirmed, adding that “The bodies were later stored pending autopsies.”