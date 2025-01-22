26 year old Kyle Clifford from Enfield, North London, has admitted to murdering his ex-girlfriend, Louise Hunt, her sister and her mom.

Loiuse and her sister where murdered with a crossbow and their mother with a knife in an attack at the family home on July 9th, 2024.

Clifford had denied murdering the three women during a hearing at the Cambridge Crown Court in December but later changed his plea to the murders during an appearance via video link.

The three women were the wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

The attacks sparked a manhunt which ended with Clifford being found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield.

Following the manhunt, Clifford, who served in the military from 2019 for about three years, was taken to the hospital as he had shot himself in the chest with the crossbow.