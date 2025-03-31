A man was shot in Tobago while cleaning a firearm.

According to reports, around 1:00pm last Tuesday, a 63-year-old man, who serves as a manager at a private security firm, was inside an office in the company of his colleague, an inspector, when the incident occurred.

Police say that during the process of cleaning the firearm, a round was discharged from a 9mm pistol, striking the inspector in the left shoulder.

The bullet exited at the rear, made contact with a wall on the eastern side, and then traveled through a hallway before lodging in another wall.

The injured man was transported to Scarborough General Hospital for treatment and the police notified.

The manager provided an account of the events and surrendered the firearm, along with a magazine containing 13 rounds.

The investigation remains active.