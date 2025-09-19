St. Vincent and the Grenadines middle-distance runner Shafiqua Maloney says she is in disbelief after finishing last in her 800-metre heat at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

Maloney, who placed fourth at the Paris Olympics last year and recently set a personal best, admitted she felt strong going into the race but could not explain what went wrong on the track. She said her training and travel preparations had gone smoothly and ruled out any excuses.

The Olympian noted that jostling for position in the early stages may have disrupted her momentum, but added that she will regroup, learn from the experience, and return stronger next season.

Maloney, who is sponsored by Puma and other partners, says the result is heartbreaking after months of preparation, but she remains determined to bounce back.