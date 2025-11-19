Minister of Tourism and Area Representative of North Leeward, Hon. Carlos James says there are a number of major road projects ongoing in North Leeward.

Visiting the site of the completed Sybill Hill Road, Minister James said this particular project was completed in a rather short period of time because of a new kind of technology implemented and due to the commitment of the contractor and workers on the project.

According to a report by the Agency for Public Information (API), Minister James noted that in addition to the Sybill Hill Road, “we are completing a second bypass road, in the event there are any compromise of any parts of Sybill Hill, if there are any climatic shocks, we are going to have a brand-new bypass road, where motorists can also use that to move freely…These are significant improvements to our motorway, it’s important that we build resilience into our infrastructure.”

Among the road projects currently taking place in North Leeward are the Hermitage Road Project, the Cumberland Ring Road, Palmyra, Copeland Mountain Road, Petit Bordel, Sharpes Area in Chateaubelair, Rose Bank Highway and the Golden Grove Bridge which connects Fitz Hughes to Chateaubelair.