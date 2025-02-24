The Grenada Tourism Authority has proudly announced the successful inaugural port of call of the Majestic Princess, marking a significant milestone in Grenada’s growing reputation as a premier Caribbean destination for world-class cruise lines.

The Majestic Princess, operated by Princess Cruises, carrying 3,445 passengers and 1,327 crew members, was warmly welcomed to the shores of the Spice Isle.

Disembarking passengers were able to partake in an array of curated experiences as well as opportunities to sample Grenada’s famous spices, chocolate, and rum.

The Majestic Princess is one of the most luxurious ships in the Princess Cruises fleet, offering passengers a wide range of amenities, including fine dining, entertainment, and wellness options.

Its visit to Grenada is part of a broader Caribbean itinerary, further solidifying the island’s role as a key player in the region’s cruise tourism industry.