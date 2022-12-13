Harry Maguire can be a “great player” for Manchester United if he can reproduce his England form with his club, says United manager Erik ten Hag.

The defender, 29, has made one Premier League start since August, when he was dropped after United’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford in favour of Raphael Varane.

But he started each game of England’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Ten Hag has preferred Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his centre-back pairing during the start of his first season at Old Trafford.

With both their countries having reached the semi-finals, they will still be at the World Cup until next weekend.