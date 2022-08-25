Like mother, like daughter. Madonna’s daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon is dipping her toes into the music industry with her debut single “Lock&Key.”

She released the ethereal lo-fi pop song Wednesday under her artist moniker Lolahol.

“I am so proud of you Lola !” Madonna wrote on her Instagram story of her daughter following in her footsteps.

Leon, 25, also released a music video, directed by her producer and co-writer Eartheater, which features her dancing throughout several locations, a trip to Harry Houdini’s grave at Machpelah Cemetary in Queens and splashing away at the beach while wearing ropes for clothes.

Leon’s entry into the music industry comes months after she discussed her career aspirations in an October conversation with Interview magazine.

“I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should,” the model and dancer said. “I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects.”