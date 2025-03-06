Paulo Fonseca, Lyon manager, has been suspended from conducting his match day duties for almost nine months for angrily confronting a referee.

52 year old Fonseca was sent off and pushed his face towards official Benoit Millot during Lyon’s win over Brest on March 2nd.

In a statement on Wednesday, the French Professional Football League said the Portuguese boss would be barred from accessing the bench, the officials’ dressing rooms, and carrying out any official functions before, during, or after matches until November 30th 2025.

The punishment also prevents him from going to the team’s dressing room, pitch, tunnel and corridors leading to those areas until September 15th 2025.

Lyon owner, John Textor described the ban as “too severe” in saying that the club would stand by Fonseca.