Luke Bryan discussed Beyoncé’s lack of CMA Award nominations for her Cowboy Carter album during an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. Bryan acknowledged Beyoncé’s dedicated fanbase, the Beyhive, and noted that while he supports artists making country albums, not all great music is recognized with nominations. He explained that the Country Music Association’s voting process often overlooks many works.

Bryan suggested that while Beyoncé’s album was well-received, blending genres doesn’t guarantee nominations. He also mentioned that being more involved with the country music community could help artists who step into the genre. He emphasized the importance of family within country music, though he wasn’t implying Beyoncé didn’t engage with the community.

Beyoncé had previously expressed feeling unwelcomed in the country music space, especially after her 2016 performance of “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks received mixed reactions. In response to that experience, she delved deeper into country music history and used it to influence Cowboy Carter. Despite the criticisms, she pushed herself to create a project that blended genres, aiming to unite different musical traditions.