Manchester Originals have become the second Hundred franchise to partner with an Indian Premier League team after Lancashire agreed to a deal with Lucknow Super Giants.

RPSG group, owners of the Super Giants, put a total value of £116m on the Originals in Monday’s virtual auction.

They agreed to take a 70% share in the Originals, meaning Lancashire have become the first host to hand over a controlling stake.

To go with the four deals last week, the sale of shares in five Hundred teams comes to about £366m.